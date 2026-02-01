Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Kuwait's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Sunday with HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, during which he congratulated His Excellency on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, wishing him success, and for the relations between the two fraternal countries to further develop and grow.