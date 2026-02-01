Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Kuwait's Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Kuwait's Foreign Minister


2026-02-01 10:02:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Sunday with HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, during which he congratulated His Excellency on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, wishing him success, and for the relations between the two fraternal countries to further develop and grow.

MENAFN01022026000063011010ID1110679847



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search