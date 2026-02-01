Qatar Calendar Offers Distinguished Program Of Events During February

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism announced that Qatar Calendar for February will feature a special program including international conferences, cultural shows, major sporting competitions, live performances, and community celebrations, from global innovation summits and art exhibitions to tennis tournaments, equestrian festivals, desert challenges, and National Sports Day activities.

In a statement on Sunday, Qatar Tourism indicated that the "Qatar Calendar" program for February provides residents and visitors with a schedule rich in diverse experiences in Doha and throughout the country.

The statement indicated that the program includes heritage and cultural events and outdoor experiences, as well as business forums and major events, with Doha hosting the "Web Summit Qatar 2026" and the "21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026)".

The first edition of Art Basel Qatar will also take place, along with a number of international sporting events and competitions, particularly the celebration of National Sports Day at Aspire 2026 on Feb. 10 at Aspire Park, the HH The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival 2026, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026, and other concerts, live performances, and entertainment.