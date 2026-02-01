QF's 'Heart To Heart' Series Celebrates Musical Legacy Of Sammi Shawwa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: One of the most influential figures in Arab music was celebrated as Qatar Foundation hosted the latest performance of its 'Heart to Heart' series, an authentic setting for the embracing and enjoyment of Arabic maqam.

Titled 'The Arab Prince of Violin: 60 Years After Sammi Shawwa', the event at the Black Box Theatre in Multaqa (Education City Student Center) saw Kuwaiti musician and researcher Dr. Ahmed Al Salhi and musician, composer, researcher, and oud player Dr. Mustafa Said, founder of the Asil Ensemble host the performance alongside qanun player Bilal Bitar.

It served as a tribute to the legacy and continuing musical impact of Sammi Shawwa, who mastered the Arabic maqam's many dialects as well as maqam traditions from non-Arab musical cultures. In keeping with the authenticity of 'Heart to Heart' performances and the way in which they allow audiences to truly connect with the music, the performance was free of illuminated screens, amplification, mobile phones, and other technology.

Following the musical performance, the audience had the opportunity to interact with the musicians through a discussion organized by Qatar Foundation's (QF) BilAraby initiative, while QF's Herfah program held a pre-performance workshop on Islamic geometry.

Heart to Heart is part of QF's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts, which celebrates the artistic and cultural creativity of the Arab-Islamic civilisation.