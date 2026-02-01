America's 250Th Anniversary Could Mark A Turning Point, According To Former White House Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Video presentation examines a century-old law, federal preparations, and a decisive moment set to arrive this spring

Washington, D.C., Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation by former CIA, Pentagon, and White House advisor Jim Rickards argues that America's 250th anniversary may coincide with one of the most consequential federal shifts in decades, as legal authority, agency coordination, and long-term government planning converge in the months ahead.

In the presentation, Rickards explains that a little-known statute, Public Law 63-43, contains provisions that determine when specific presidential authorities can be exercised. According to Rickards, the expiration of a key federal term on May 15 places this date at the center of current federal preparations.

The video presentation is available online for public viewing.

A Law That Has Been Waiting More Than a Century

Public Law 63-43 was enacted in 1913 and has remained largely outside public discussion. In the presentation, Rickards explains how a small section of the law continues to shape executive timing within the federal system, even though it has rarely been invoked in modern public discourse.

He notes that the law's timing mechanism now aligns with a major national milestone, creating what he describes as a rare legal and institutional opening.

Signs of Preparation Are Already Visible

The presentation highlights a series of executive actions signed since early 2025 that focus on domestic production, infrastructure readiness, and industrial capacity. Rickards explains that these actions suggest coordinated preparation rather than isolated policy decisions.

He points to accelerated approval timelines and increased agency collaboration as evidence that federal systems are shifting from planning toward execution.

Energy, Materials, and Industry Move Into Focus

Rickards describes how federal priorities are now centered on the systems that support modern economic activity, including energy generation, critical materials, and large-scale manufacturing. In the presentation, he explains that rising demand from data infrastructure and advanced technology has forced a reassessment of long-term capacity.

He points to federal actions supporting nuclear energy development and domestic resource production as part of this shift.

Why the Timing Matters

In the final portion of the video, Rickards frames the coming months as a window when long-standing plans are set in motion. He explains that throughout history, major national transitions have occurred when legal authority, administrative readiness, and public milestones align.

According to Rickards, the 250th anniversary is shaping up to be more than a celebration - it may serve as a marker for a new phase in how the federal government approaches national planning.

The full video presentation is available online for public viewing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former U.S. government advisor who has worked with senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving national security, financial stability, and strategic risk. He has participated in federal initiatives related to monetary coordination, crisis response, and long-term planning during periods of global disruption. Rickards is the author of multiple bestselling books and currently leads Strategic Intelligence, a monthly publication focused on geopolitical and economic analysis.

