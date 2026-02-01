PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Announcement from the Board of Directors regarding the management of the Group

The Board of Directors of Eramet, meeting on Sunday, February 1st, has decided to terminate the mandate of Mr. Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer, due to divergences on operating methods. The termination of his mandate as Chief Executive Officer takes effect this evening.

The Board of Directors has appointed its Chairwoman, Ms. Christel Bories, as Chief Executive Officer of the Group on an interim basis, pending the completion of a process to select a new Chief Executive Officer. Upon the appointment of the new CEO, the roles of Chair and Chief Executive Officer will once again be separated.

The Board of Directors thanks Paulo Castellari for his efforts and reaffirms its support for the teams, who remain strongly committed to improving safety, operational performance and cost-reduction efforts. These priorities continue to be key in a challenging environment. Eramet operates a portfolio of world-class assets, particularly well positioned to support the energy transition. The successful ramp-up of the lithium site in Argentina provides the Group with a new pillar of growth and performance.

The publication of the Group's annual results remains scheduled on February 18th, 2026.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">eramet