US Congressman Thanedar Starts 2026 Election Race With $6.4 Million Cash

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) US Congressman Shri Thanedar has entered the 2026 election cycle with a strong financial position, reporting $6.4 million in cash on hand at the end of 2025, according to his year-end campaign finance filing released by his campaign.

The Detroit-area Democrat said the fundraising advantage would allow him to communicate his record to voters in Michigan's 13th Congressional District and highlight his legislative priorities ahead of the next election.

“This ensures Congressman Thanedar will have the resources to tell voters in the 13th District his record and how he is fighting for them,” the campaign said in a statement announcing the filing.

Thanedar, who represents a district that includes Detroit and surrounding communities, framed his record around national security, immigration, and economic issues, while sharply criticising President Donald Trump and senior administration officials.

“Voters will know that I am leading the charge to protect our Democracy,” Thanedar said.“I was the first to introduce seven articles of impeachment against President Trump, followed by impeachment efforts against Secretaries Hegseth and Noem.”

Thanedar said he also targeted US immigration enforcement agencies through legislation.“I took on ICE by introducing legislation to end qualified immunity in 2025, and then introduced legislation to abolish ICE after the killings of citizens in Minnesota,” he said.

On economic policy, Thanedar said his focus was on tax equity and federal investment in his district.“On the economic front, voters will know I'm fighting to make millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share by introducing legislation that raises the top tax rate to 70 per cent, eliminating the capital gains tax disparity, and proposing that families making $100,000 or less don't pay a single dime in federal income tax,” he said.

He added that his office had delivered tangible results locally.“All while I brought in $25 million to projects across the district and while fighting against Trump's disastrous cuts to federal programs,” Thanedar said.

The congressman also highlighted constituent services, saying,“My office has served over 3800 constituents as they faced issues with federal agencies.”

“I'm confident that my constituents in the 13th District will select me again to represent them in Congress in 2026,” he said.

Thanedar was first elected to Congress in 2022 after a successful career as an entrepreneur. He has often highlighted his upbringing in poverty and his focus on social justice, economic opportunity, and equality.

Michigan's 13th District, centered on Detroit, is among the state's most diverse and economically challenged areas, with federal funding and constituent services playing a key role in congressional campaigns.