Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 1, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: a special Sunday daytime-to-evening warm-up with Céu na Terra's open rehearsal at Fundição Progresso (11:00), then two clean 19:00 anchors you can actually commit to-Dani Torres at Audio Rebel (from 19:00) or the Osmar Milito tribute night at Blue Note (19:00).

For a later Copacabana finish, Diana Mota takes the Little Club stage at Beco das Garrafas (21:00). Two reliable alternatives: the street-party-style Wobble na Rua at vidadura (18:00) and the Tá Pirando, Pirado, Pirou! samba-enredo selection at Rio Scenarium (14:00).



Why picked: The most“Sunday Rio” pre-Carnival option-live bloco rehearsal, daytime energy, and an easy start before you choose your night plan.

Start: 11:00 (runs to 15:00)

Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro) Tickets: Fundição ticket page (context: Fundição note )



Why picked: A straightforward Sunday“new music + small room” plan in Botafogo-easy entry, easy exit, no complicated logistics.

Start: From 19:00

Address: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Tickets: Sympla event page (venue listing: Audio Rebel page )



Why picked: The cleanest“Sunday seated music” move-bossa/jazz sophistication in Copacabana, with a simple 19:00 start.

Start: 19:00

Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Tickets: Blue Note show page (buy link inside)



Why picked: A later Copacabana finish in an iconic alley-good for people who want music without a huge-venue commitment.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana Details/Tickets: Beco listing (schedule page: Events; IG post: Details )



Wobble na Rua #3 - vidadura (18:00) - Beco de Bragança, 26, Centro. Listing Tá Pirando, Pirado, Pirou! - escolha do samba-enredo - Rio Scenarium (14:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Details

Top Picks Tonight Ensaios Abertos do Céu na Terra (Edição Especial) - Fundição Progresso (11:00)Dani Torres - Audio Rebel (from 19:00)Tributo - Na Onda de Osmar Milito (Cliff Korman, Xande Figueiredo, Augusto Mattoso) - Blue Note (19:00)Diana Mota - Little Club (Beco das Garrafas) (21:00)Also notableSuggested route

If you want the full Sunday arc, start at Fundição from 11:00, then reset and pick one 19:00 anchor: Blue Note for seated Copacabana comfort or Audio Rebel for a small-room Botafogo set. If you choose Blue Note, you can extend to Little Club at 21:00. If you choose Audio Rebel, keep the night simple and end there.



Centro/Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo at night: use registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door after 22:00.

For seated rooms (Blue Note), arrive 20–30 minutes early. Keep photo ID and your ticket QR ready. On Sunday, some events shift times. Recheck the latest update close to showtime.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, February 1, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.