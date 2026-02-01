Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 1, 2026
For a later Copacabana finish, Diana Mota takes the Little Club stage at Beco das Garrafas (21:00). Two reliable alternatives: the street-party-style Wobble na Rua at vidadura (18:00) and the Tá Pirando, Pirado, Pirou! samba-enredo selection at Rio Scenarium (14:00).Top Picks Tonight Ensaios Abertos do Céu na Terra (Edição Especial) - Fundição Progresso (11:00)
-
Why picked: The most“Sunday Rio” pre-Carnival option-live bloco rehearsal, daytime energy, and an easy start before you choose your night plan.
Start: 11:00 (runs to 15:00)
Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Fundição ticket page (context: Fundição note )
-
Why picked: A straightforward Sunday“new music + small room” plan in Botafogo-easy entry, easy exit, no complicated logistics.
Start: From 19:00
Address: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Tickets: Sympla event page (venue listing: Audio Rebel page )
-
Why picked: The cleanest“Sunday seated music” move-bossa/jazz sophistication in Copacabana, with a simple 19:00 start.
Start: 19:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Blue Note show page (buy link inside)
-
Why picked: A later Copacabana finish in an iconic alley-good for people who want music without a huge-venue commitment.
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Details/Tickets: Beco listing (schedule page: Events; IG post: Details )
-
Wobble na Rua #3 - vidadura (18:00)
- Beco de Bragança, 26, Centro.
Listing
Tá Pirando, Pirado, Pirou! - escolha do samba-enredo - Rio Scenarium (14:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro.
Details
If you want the full Sunday arc, start at Fundição from 11:00, then reset and pick one 19:00 anchor: Blue Note for seated Copacabana comfort or Audio Rebel for a small-room Botafogo set. If you choose Blue Note, you can extend to Little Club at 21:00. If you choose Audio Rebel, keep the night simple and end there.Getting around & quick tips
-
Centro/Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo at night: use registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door after 22:00.
For seated rooms (Blue Note), arrive 20–30 minutes early. Keep photo ID and your ticket QR ready.
On Sunday, some events shift times. Recheck the latest update close to showtime.
Listings gathered for Sunday, February 1, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
