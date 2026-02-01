Union Budget Enhances Patient Relief, Improves Access To Advanced Care: Dr Nagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Commenting on the Union Budget 2026, Dr Dharminder Nagar, Co-Chair, FICCI Health and Services and MD, Paras Health said that“The Union Budget brings reassurance for patients and families at a time when healthcare costs are rising and lifestyle-related illnesses are becoming more common, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where access to specialised care remains limited. The focus on strengthening the biopharma ecosystem is particularly timely, as conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders often require long-term and advanced treatment. By encouraging domestic manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars, the Budget supports better availability and affordability of these therapies, enabling hospitals to deliver advanced care closer to patients' homes”.

“Building on this, the Budget proposes exemption from basic customs duty on 17 lifesaving drugs and medicines, including key cancer therapies, and adds seven rare diseases for exemption on personal imports of drugs, medicines, and specialized foods. This move will provide tangible financial relief to families managing serious and chronic illnesses, especially in smaller cities where treatment often involves travel and additional expenses. By reducing the cost burden, patients can access care more consistently without compromising on quality.” he said.

Dr. Dharminder Nagar further said,“In parallel, the plan to expand the allied health workforce over the coming years will strengthen hospitals' ability to provide comprehensive care. Improved access to trained professionals across diagnostics, critical care, and mental health services will help ensure consistent quality of care and better patient outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal to develop regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with the private sector reflects a long-term vision for equitable healthcare development beyond metro cities. This initiative not only raises care standards but also broadens access to quality and affordable treatment for both domestic and international patients.

Together, these measures mark a significant step toward a healthcare system that is more accessible, affordable, and responsive to patient needs across regions, while providing meaningful relief to those battling cancer and rare diseases.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT