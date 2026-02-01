Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack Damages 18 Facilities In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Attack Damages 18 Facilities In Zaporizhzhia


2026-02-01 10:05:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia City Council announced this this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In particular, 13 multi-story residential buildings had windows damaged; two private houses had windows and doors damaged; and three non-residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

The city council noted that 25 people whose homes were damaged have been entered into the assistance program database. Of these, 12 belong to preferential categories, including three people with disabilities, five subsidy recipients, one person from a large family, and three internally displaced persons.

Read also: Russian forces carry out new drone strike on Zaporizhzhia

Employees of the Zaporizhzhiaremservis municipal enterprise, units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and other specialists are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Municipal services are boarding up damaged windows in residential buildings with OSB sheets. The work is ongoing.

MENAFN01022026000193011044ID1110679625



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search