Russian Attack Damages 18 Facilities In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia City Council announced this this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In particular, 13 multi-story residential buildings had windows damaged; two private houses had windows and doors damaged; and three non-residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

The city council noted that 25 people whose homes were damaged have been entered into the assistance program database. Of these, 12 belong to preferential categories, including three people with disabilities, five subsidy recipients, one person from a large family, and three internally displaced persons.

Employees of the Zaporizhzhiaremservis municipal enterprise, units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and other specialists are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Municipal services are boarding up damaged windows in residential buildings with OSB sheets. The work is ongoing.