Russian Attack Damages 18 Facilities In Zaporizhzhia
"In particular, 13 multi-story residential buildings had windows damaged; two private houses had windows and doors damaged; and three non-residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.
The city council noted that 25 people whose homes were damaged have been entered into the assistance program database. Of these, 12 belong to preferential categories, including three people with disabilities, five subsidy recipients, one person from a large family, and three internally displaced persons.Read also: Russian forces carry out new drone strike on Zaporizhzhia
Employees of the Zaporizhzhiaremservis municipal enterprise, units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and other specialists are involved in eliminating the consequences.
Municipal services are boarding up damaged windows in residential buildings with OSB sheets. The work is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment