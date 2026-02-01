Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Calls International Intervention In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 1 (Petra) – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the "horrific massacres" committed by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip.On Sunday, the OIC stated that the latest Israeli attacks, the bombing of several areas in Gaza, killed at least 31 Palestinians and injured scores. The organisation described the Israeli attacks as an escalation and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.The OIC warned that the attacks undermine international efforts to uphold the truce and advance the implementation of its second phase.The OIC held Israel fully responsible for the fallout of the "heinous crime" and called on the international community especially the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by compelling Israel to fully comply with its commitments.The Israeli commitments include implementing the requirements of the second phase of the agreement under Security Council Resolution 2803.The organisation called for opening all border crossings, ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, withdrawing Israeli occupation forces, begining early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.It called for launching a political process aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and realising a two-state solution.