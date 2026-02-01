Jordan, 7 Other Countries 'Strongly' Condemn Israel's Repeated Ceasefire Violations In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) – The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt "strongly" condemned Israel's repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire, which have resulted in the death and injury of over a thousand Palestinians.In a joint statement, the ministers affirmed these practices constitute a "dangerous" escalation that would fuel tensions and undermine efforts to establish calm and stability.The FMs said these acts coincide with regional and international efforts, focused on advancing the second phase of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803.The ministers added that recurrence of these violations poses a "direct" threat to the political process, which could impede the ongoing efforts to create the appropriate conditions for a "more stable" transition in the Gaza Strip, both in terms of security and humanitarian conditions.The FMs also stressed the necessity of "full" commitment to ensure success of the second phase of the peace plan.On future action, the ministers urged all parties to "fully" assume their responsibilities during this critical phase and exercise "utmost" restraint to preserve and sustain the ceasefire, refrain from any actions or practices that could undermine current efforts, and create the appropriate to achieve early recovery and reconstruction.The ministers called for achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to achieve self-determination and establish their independent state, in accordance with international law, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.