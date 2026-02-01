403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US “National Shutdown” Protests Target ICE
(MENAFN) A coordinated “National Shutdown” demonstration against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took place on Friday, drawing enormous crowds to the streets of Minneapolis and culminating in intense clashes in downtown Los Angeles.
Organizers urged Americans to refrain from work, school, and shopping as part of a large-scale strike designed to stop what they describe as “ICE terror” and to pressure the federal government into ending immigration raids.
The demonstrations were driven by mounting anger over the fatal shootings of two US citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – by federal agents during recent enforcement actions in Minneapolis.
In Los Angeles, an initially peaceful gathering escalated into one of the day’s most serious confrontations. Thousands of participants marched through the city center, many holding signs that read “ICE Out of Everywhere” and chanting in protest against federal immigration operations.
Organizers urged Americans to refrain from work, school, and shopping as part of a large-scale strike designed to stop what they describe as “ICE terror” and to pressure the federal government into ending immigration raids.
The demonstrations were driven by mounting anger over the fatal shootings of two US citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – by federal agents during recent enforcement actions in Minneapolis.
In Los Angeles, an initially peaceful gathering escalated into one of the day’s most serious confrontations. Thousands of participants marched through the city center, many holding signs that read “ICE Out of Everywhere” and chanting in protest against federal immigration operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment