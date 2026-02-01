Kashmir's Icestock Maestro Glides To Gulmarg Gold

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Faheem Masood Shah stood on the ice in Gulmarg this January, two gold medals and two silvers in hand, a warm smile on his face as snow fell around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every shot he made at the 12th Senior National Icestock Championship bore the mark of years spent training on uneven rinks with limited resources.

Around him, teammates cheered, but his eyes were on the young athletes still on the rink, guiding their hands, adjusting their grips, showing them how it feels to hit the mark.

At 32, Faheem is India's leading name in IcestockSport.

He has represented the country in nearly 200 international matches across three continents. Medals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East fill his collection.

But he speaks more about inspiring young players in Gulmarg than about his own victories.“They need to know this is possible,” he says, showing a clip of a boy landing a perfect shot.“They need to see it.”

His story begins in Batamaloo, Srinagar, racing homemade sleds and playing football on icy streets. Sports were always calling, but so was learning.

He earned degrees in Computer Engineering and Data Science, with a tech career waiting. The ice had other plans.

In 2014, during a snow rugby match, Faheem tried IcestockSport for the first time. Manfred Schafer, then head of the International Federation of IcestockSport, handed him a stick and asked him to aim. His first shot landed perfectly.“I didn't know the rules, but I knew how it felt,” he recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

That moment changed everything.