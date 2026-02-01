Anti-Narcotics Department Arrests 35 Suspects In Nationwide Raids

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate's spokesperson said personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, dealing, and smuggling, handled 13 cases over the past few days, arresting 35 suspects and seizing large quantities of drugs and firearms.He said AND teams, in coordination with police directorates and the Gendarmerie, carried out four security raids targeting drug dealers and promoters across several governorates. In Ma'an, 10 wanted dealers were arrested, while two dealers were apprehended in Zarqa and four suspects were arrested in Ajloun.In a separate operation in the Southern Shouneh District, security forces raided three locations and arrested two suspects involved in cultivating marijuana, one of whom is classified as "dangerous." Large quantities of drugs and marijuana plants were seized during the operation.In the capital, AND teams handled seven major cases. In the first, a drug dealer was arrested in possession of 17,000 narcotic pills. In the second, another dealer was apprehended with 18 blocks of hashish. In the third, three traffickers were arrested after a vehicle used to sell drugs was pursued, leading to the seizure of five blocks of hashish, 500 narcotic pills, an undisclosed quantity of crystal meth, and a firearm.The fourth case resulted in the seizure of 1.25 kilograms of crystal meth from a drug dealer, while the fifth led to the arrest of two traffickers with 14 blocks of hashish. In the sixth case, four dealers were arrested with five kilograms of marijuana, and in the final case, six blocks of hashish were seized from a dealer.In Ramtha District, the spokesperson said security forces, acting on intelligence about a "dangerous" drug dealer distributing crystal meth, identified his location, raided it, arrested him, and seized 1.5 kilograms of the substance. In Mafraq, three drug promoters were arrested with 4,000 narcotic pills after being tracked and raided.