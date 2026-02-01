Sandeep Patil And Madan Lal Withdraw From Asian Legends League, Citing Concerns Over Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Former India cricketers Sandeep Patil and Madan Lal have announced their withdrawal from the Asian Legends League, citing serious concerns over the league's governance, credibility, and professionalism, while stressing that their personal values and respect for the game remain paramount.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have formally withdrawn and disassociated myself from the Asian Legends League. This decision has been taken due to serious concerns regarding governance, credibility, and overall professionalism,” Patil said in a video message.

“Throughout my career, integrity and respect for the game have been non-negotiable, and I always stand by those values. It was also sad to know that the constant changing of dates has not gone well with me,” he added.

Madan Lal expressed serious concerns about the league's management, trustworthiness, and professionalism. In his announcement, Madan Lal confirmed that he has stepped away immediately and has asked the organisers to stop using his name or any association with him on all platforms.

He stated that the league's operations do not match the values and standards he has maintained throughout his long career in Indian cricket. He also made it clear that he will not be involved with the Asian Legends League in the future.

“I have decided to immediately disassociate myself from the Asian Legends League and will no longer be associated with the league in any capacity,” Madan Lal said in a statement.

“This decision has been necessitated due to serious concerns regarding governance practices, organisational credibility and overall professionalism, which do not align with the standards, values and sporting discipline I have represented over decades in Indian cricket,” he added.

Earlier, league commissioner Aakash Chopra also stepped down. He stated that he has no connection to the league's second season in any way.

The second season of the league was scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1, 2026.