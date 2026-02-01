JHCO Launches Arzaq Livelihoods Project To Support Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) launched the "Arzaq" Livelihoods and Sustainable Development Project, with support from the United Hands Relief, under a six-month partnership aimed at enhancing economic empowerment and improving livelihoods for vulnerable groups.In a statement issued Sunday, the organization said the project targets 100 women through specialized vocational training programs, with 50 participants trained in culinary arts and 50 in sewing. The programs focus on practical skills development, boosting productivity, and linking theoretical knowledge with hands-on application, enabling beneficiaries to access the labor market or establish small, income-generating enterprises.The project is part of the JHCO's social protection approach, which prioritizes a shift from short-term relief to sustainable development interventions. These interventions are centered on investing in human capital, equipping individuals with production tools, and strengthening their capacity to secure a stable income for their families, contributing to improved living standards, social stability, and reduced reliance on aid.The organization highlighted the role of effective partnerships in achieving sustainable impact, citing its cooperation with the United Hands Relief as a model for supporting development programs that contribute to building more resilient and productive communities.