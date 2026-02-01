Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turns Over JD11M As Index Rises 0.12%


2026-02-01 07:11:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Trading on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD11 million on Sunday, with 3.4 million shares changing hands through 4,145 transactions.
The ASE general price index closed at 3,535 points, up 0.12%.
The industrial index rose 1.52% and the services index gained 0.47%, while the financial index fell 0.43%.
Of the 97 listed companies traded, 36 ended higher and 36 declined compared with their previous closes.

Jordan News Agency

