ASE Turns Over JD11M As Index Rises 0.12%

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Trading on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD11 million on Sunday, with 3.4 million shares changing hands through 4,145 transactions.The ASE general price index closed at 3,535 points, up 0.12%.The industrial index rose 1.52% and the services index gained 0.47%, while the financial index fell 0.43%.Of the 97 listed companies traded, 36 ended higher and 36 declined compared with their previous closes.

