Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Reshuffling Cabinet
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree on Sunday, reshuffling the cabinet.
The Amiri decree changed the title of the following cabinet member, Omar Saud Al-Omar, to Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.
The decree appoints:
Osama Khaled Boodai: Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah: Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Dr. Reem Ghazi Al-Fulaij: Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Affairs.
Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma: Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs.
Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq: Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.
Abdullah Sabeeh Buftain: Minister of Information and Culture.
Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei: Minister of Finance.
His Highness the Prime Minister should implement this decree, take effect once published in the official gazette. (end)
