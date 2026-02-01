'Bilkul Time Waste': Ashneer Grover Reacts To Budget 2026 With Shark Tank Throwback

MENAFN - Live Mint) Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover offered a blunt reaction to the Union Budget 2026, calling it a“total time waste” in a social media post that quickly drew attention online.

Reacting on X, Grover said the Budget reminded him of a sharp on-air rebuke he once delivered to a startup pitcher on Shark Tank India.

| Finance ministry raises STT on F&O trades, set off market ro

“This budget reminded of my rebuke on Shark Tank to one of the pitchers: 'Bilkul time waste kiya aapne – apna bhi aur humara bhi!'” he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Grover's remark came shortly after Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday. His post resonated with several users online, many of whom echoed his criticism and described the Budget as underwhelming.

A user wrote,“Ashneer bhai ko ek baar mauka budget prepare karne ka.. He will nail it.”

“At least Shark Tank pitches end in 10 minutes. This one cost us a year,” another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "Full Delhi vibe. Budget pitch sunke lag raha hai Ashneer bol raha ho“Aap ka passion achha hai, par numbers nahi hain. Time waste.”

What the Budget proposed

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman underlined the government's continued push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, outlining measures aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development and long-term economic growth.

| Mamata Banerjee slams govt over Union Budget 2026: 'Garbage of lies'

Among the key announcements was a proposal to reduce the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate from 5% to 2% on education and medical education expenses under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. The Finance Minister also announced plans to scale up manufacturing across seven priority sectors and reiterated the government's focus on infrastructure-led growth.

However, one of the most discussed aspects of Budget 2026 was the decision to keep income tax slabs unchanged, a move that drew criticism from sections of the middle class expecting relief amid rising living costs.

Political and industry reactions

Reactions to the Budget were divided across political and business circles. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Budget offered little for the middle and lower-middle classes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of attempting to“destroy the economic structure of the country”.

Industry voices, however, struck a more positive note. Fortis Healthcare Managing Director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the Budget sent a“strong and timely signal” that healthcare remains central to India's growth strategy.

| 'Humans are waste': Viral AI manifesto goes live on agent-only platform Moltbook

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India, said Budget 2026 marked a shift towards making India a global manufacturing hub, citing initiatives such as ISM 2.0, enhanced support for semiconductors, bio-pharma and heavy construction machinery.

As debate continues, Grover's remark has added a sharp, headline-grabbing voice to the broader public conversation around the government's economic roadmap.