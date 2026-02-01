CJ Roy's Final Journey Held With His Favourite Cars, Rolls-Royce Included

CJ Roy's final journey was held with his favorite cars, including a Rolls-Royce. CJ Roy was extremely fond of luxury cars. His final journey took place in his beloved vehicles.

The death of Bengaluru businessman CJ Roy has shocked the business world. CJ Roy died on January 30 after shooting himself. Today, CJ Roy's funeral is taking place. After the final rites at St. Joseph's Church, the cremation will be held.

CJ Roy often said he was a car lover. He loved buying and driving luxury cars. Now, all his favorite cars were used in his final journey, including a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, Bugatti, and Audi.

CJ Roy loved his cars dearly. That's why his family decided to use the cars in his final journey. Roy had many stories with each car. The family was in tears while using the cars for the final procession.

Roy's mortal remains were first taken to St. Joseph's Church for the final rites. After prayers, the body will be brought to Nature Luxury Resort for cremation.

Speaking on CJ Roy's tragic death, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, 'I pray for CJ Roy's soul to rest in peace, and may God give his family the strength to bear this loss.' He mentioned that CJ Roy was a well-known businessman for 20 years.

