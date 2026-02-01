Kerala: Both LDF And UDF Slam Union Budget As 'Disappointing', Rue Delay In Proposed AIIMS

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (IANS) Both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Sunday lashed out at the Union Budget 2026-27, citing the absence of a proposed AIIMS and high-speed rail projects for the state.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal termed the budget a "huge disappointment," stating that the Centre failed to provide a roadmap for the state to overcome its ongoing financial crisis.

"There are no major projects for Kerala in this Union Budget. It is the most disappointing budget for the people of the state," Balagopal said.

The political spectrum in the state remained united in its criticism of the newly announced turtle conservation project, questioning its impact on reviving the regional economy. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan ridiculed the initiative, noting it would offer little advantage to the state's fiscal health.

Satheesan also expressed "suspicion" over the proposal for a rare earth corridor, demanding that the Centre consult the state government on mineral-related projects.

"We suspect the mineral corridor aims to divert the state's natural resources to corporate entities. The Centre has totally ignored Kerala's developmental needs," he added.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led UDF, stated that the announcement of a turtle project in lieu of infrastructure was an "insult" to the state.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan noted that the budget remained silent on job creation and improving the living standards of the poor.

The budget, however, offered minor relief with the announcement on the coconut development, cocoa, and cashew projects.

In another relief to Kerala, the Centre has increased the state's share of central taxes to 2.38 per cent from 1.92 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission, raising Kerala's allocation to Rs 36,500 crore.

Defending the Centre, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was incorrect to claim Kerala received nothing.

When questioned by reporters regarding the omission of the high-speed rail project, Chandrasekhar reacted sharply, asking the media "not to set the agenda" through their reporting.

-- IANS

snj/mr