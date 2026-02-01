DK Shivakumar Slams Centre's AI For Agriculture Plan, Calls It Useless

'AI Does Not Benefit Agriculture'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised the Centre's proposal to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector, saying such measures would not provide real benefits to farmers. His remarks came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced the launch of Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI-based platform that will integrate AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. The initiative aims to boost farm productivity, support better decision-making by farmers and reduce risks through customised advisory services.

"They are talking about using AI even in MGNREGA to decide wages. But they did not pay wages during the agricultural season. AI does not benefit agriculture. What farmers need is real support," Shivakumar said.

Questions Centre on Sugar Prices

Shivakumar stressed that farmers' crops should instead be encouraged for silk production and questioned the Centre's failure to raise sugar prices. "Why has the sugar price not been increased? Farmers are suffering huge losses because of this. If the sugar price is not raised, the cooperative sector will come to the point of closure. Sugarcane is grown in five districts of our region. What help has the Centre given to farmers? Even after eight to nine years, the sugar price has not been increased," he said.

Doubts Over Bengaluru High-Speed Train

Reacting to the announcement of a high-speed train for Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed doubts over its feasibility. "What high-speed train? No speed train will come. The 50:50 funding model will not work. If necessary, we are ready for a 90:10 model, with the Centre contributing 90 per cent and the state 10 per cent. They have done this for other states, so they should do the same for Karnataka," he said.

He added that there were high expectations from the Centre for Bengaluru, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks of referring the city as "global". "There were high expectations about Bengaluru. Prime Minister Modi himself called it a global city. What emphasis has he given to that global city? I will speak about this in detail after getting complete information," Shivakumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)