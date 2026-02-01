Akeed Logs 96 Rumors In January, Says 90% Originated On Social Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Media Credibility Observatory (Akeed) recorded 96 rumors that were produced and circulated among audiences during January, reaching recipients through local or foreign media outlets and social media platforms.In its monthly rumors report, issued at the beginning of each month, the observatory said it has developed a quantitative and qualitative methodology to monitor rumors, defining a rumor as inaccurate or imprecise information or news related to public affairs that reached roughly more than 5,000 people via digital media, regardless of whether it was officially denied by the relevant authority.Akeed said 22 of the 96 rumors recorded in January were denied, marking an increase of five compared with December 2025, when 17 rumors were denied.By sector, political rumors ranked first with 22 (23%), followed by social rumors with 21 (22%). Security-related rumors totaled 18 (19%), economic rumors 15 (16%), and health rumors 13 (13%). General public-affairs rumors ranked last with seven (7%).Tracking the sources of circulated rumors across media and public publishing platforms, particularly social networks, Akeed said internal sources, including social media and news websites, accounted for 68 rumors (71%), while 28 rumors (29%) originated from external sources.By distribution channel, Akeed found that 86 rumors (90%) originated on social media, while media outlets generated 10 rumors (10%).The observatory warned that treating social media users as primary news sources without verifying content accuracy drives the spread of false and low-precision information, amplifying rumors and proliferating misleading narratives.Akeed publishes fact-check reports on its website addressing misleading and false information circulating in the media, as part of efforts to raise awareness of the risks and societal impact of inaccurate information.