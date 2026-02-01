Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure On Naga Al Sahla Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure on Naga Al Sahla Street, for traffic coming from Gharrafat Al Rayyan Street towards Bani Hajer area.

The five hours road closure, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, will start on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 2am until 10am.



Ashghal advised road users traveling from Gharrafat Al Rayyan Street towards Naqa Al Sahla Street to proceed to the Interchange of Gharrafat Al Rayyan on Boulevard Street, then use the Bani Hajer Interchange and continue towards the designated route on Al Shahama Street to reach their destinations.