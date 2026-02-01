Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Departs For Cairo


2026-02-01 05:06:23
Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday departed for a working visit to Egypt, where His Majesty is due to meet with Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Jordan News Agency

