Russia Launched Over 6,000 Drones, 5,500 Bombs, 158 Missiles At Ukraine In Jan Zelensky


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Repair work to restore critical infrastructure is ongoing in many regions of Ukraine. In January alone, Russia launched more than 6,000 attack drones against us, around 5,500 guided aerial bombs, and 158 missiles of various types. Virtually all of it targeted the energy sector, the railways, and our infrastructure – everything that sustains normal life," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky believes return of Ukrainians can help army and entire country

He noted that "the strikes are continuing now." "Over the past week, Russia has used more than 980 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and two missiles against Ukraine," he said.

"We are recording Russian attempts to destroy logistics and connectivity between cities and communities. That is precisely why the need to protect the sky persists. Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, F-16s, and other platforms are needed every single day," Zelensky said.

He thanked all partners who understand this and are providing assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense neutralized 76 drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 31, with 14 attack UAVs hitting nine locations.

