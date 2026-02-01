Iran Declares EU Member States' Militaries As“Terrorist” In Response To SEPAH Listing
As reported by Azernews, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the announcement during a plenary session, warning that the EU would bear responsibility for the negative consequences of the move.
He stated,“The EU's efforts to strike SEPAH - which is the biggest barrier to the spread of terrorism - are in fact self-damaging.”
During the session, parliament member Alireza Salimi suggested that, considering the new classification, military attachés from EU countries' embassies should be considered for expulsion from Iran. Ghalibaf instructed the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to coordinate with the Iranian Foreign Ministry to monitor the matter closely.
The move comes after the EU, on January 29, officially designated SEPAH as a terrorist organization, citing its role in suppressing recent protests in Iran.
