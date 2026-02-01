Ron Soonieus is a seasoned boardroom and corporate governance advisor, operating at the intersection of organizational governance and strategy. He counsels a wide range of organizations-including publicly listed companies, family- and PE-owned businesses, and non-profits-across both mature and emerging markets. Ron serves as Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Director in Residence at INSEAD, and Founder and Board Member of Radix CBPS, a think tank dedicated to exploring the interplay between business, politics, and society.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.