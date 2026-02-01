Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town

Wikus Kruger is the Director of the Power Futures Lab at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, where he leads analysis and teaching on power sector investment in Africa.

Dr Kruger's research focuses on measures to accelerate investment, in particular into renewables, through structured procurement programmes such as auctions. He has been working in the African energy sector for 14 years.

Dr Kruger holds a PhD from UCT; an MSc from Antwerp University; and MPhil, BPhil and BA degrees from Stellenbosch University.

–present Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town

2013 Antwerp University, Development Planning and Management

2018 Role: Researcher in Renewable Energy Funding Source: National Research Foundation

