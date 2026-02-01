Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wikus Kruger

Wikus Kruger


2026-02-01 05:05:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town
Profile Articles Activity

Wikus Kruger is the Director of the Power Futures Lab at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, where he leads analysis and teaching on power sector investment in Africa.

Dr Kruger's research focuses on measures to accelerate investment, in particular into renewables, through structured procurement programmes such as auctions. He has been working in the African energy sector for 14 years.

Dr Kruger holds a PhD from UCT; an MSc from Antwerp University; and MPhil, BPhil and BA degrees from Stellenbosch University.

Experience
  • –present Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town
Education
  • 2013 Antwerp University, Development Planning and Management
Grants and Contracts
  • 2018 Role: Researcher in Renewable Energy Funding Source: National Research Foundation

The Conversation

MENAFN01022026000199003603ID1110678953



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search