403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Flag Raising Ceremony
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended the flag hoist ceremony at Bayan Palace, marking the beginning of national celebrations.
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, and top state officials were also in attendance.
A 21-gun salute was fired in welcome of His Highness the Amir, and he was received by members of the Army, Police, and National Guard.
His Highness the Amir then raised the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem, and the military band also presented a varied musical performance. (end)
aai
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, and top state officials were also in attendance.
A 21-gun salute was fired in welcome of His Highness the Amir, and he was received by members of the Army, Police, and National Guard.
His Highness the Amir then raised the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem, and the military band also presented a varied musical performance. (end)
aai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment