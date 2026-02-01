Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Flag Raising Ceremony


2026-02-01 05:03:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended the flag hoist ceremony at Bayan Palace, marking the beginning of national celebrations.
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, and top state officials were also in attendance.
A 21-gun salute was fired in welcome of His Highness the Amir, and he was received by members of the Army, Police, and National Guard.
His Highness the Amir then raised the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem, and the military band also presented a varied musical performance. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

