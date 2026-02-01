Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth Compared: Who Is Richer In 2026?

Rumors about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding are swirling again. A video is going viral on social media, claiming the couple is set to tie the knot on February 2. However, neither of them has given any update on the wedding.

A video is going viral on social media, suggesting that preparations are underway at the couple's wedding venue, and they might marry on Feb 2. The video shows Udaipur's City Palace.

Amid wedding rumors, we're diving into their net worth. Let's find out who is the wealthier of the two.

First, let's talk about Rashmika Mandanna's assets. According to reports, Rashmika's net worth is ₹66 crore. She earns from films and brand endorsements, charging ₹4-10 crore per film.

Rashmika owns luxury homes in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. Her Bengaluru bungalow is worth ₹8 crore. She also owns an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Vijay Deverakonda also has a substantial net worth, reportedly between ₹50-70 crore. He earns from films, endorsements, and his fashion brand, Rowdy Club, charging ₹12-15 crore per movie.

Vijay Deverakonda owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, worth about ₹15 crore. He loves cars and owns a Volvo XC90, Ford Mustang, Range Rover, and BMW 5 Series.

On the work front, the pair will be seen in the upcoming film 'Ranabali'. They previously worked together in 'Geetha Govindam' (2018) and 'Dear Comrade' (2019).