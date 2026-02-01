Rashmika Mandannavijay Deverakonda Wedding: Viral Video Shows Udaipur City Palace Preps For Feb 2

It's widely known that Tollywood's star couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are getting married. A video has surfaced showing preparations underway at the Udaipur City Palace for their wedding, supposedly happening on February 2nd.

It's an open secret that Tollywood's Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in love for years. Rumors say they got engaged last year. A new video suggests a Feb 2nd wedding.

Sources say grand decorations for Vijay and Rashmika's wedding are underway at Udaipur City Palace. A viral video shows the setup, with claims the wedding is on Feb 2nd.

The couple reportedly got engaged last October. They've wanted a private wedding, which might be why they chose Udaipur. Their romance is said to have started on the set of 'Geetha Govindam'.

Sources close to the couple claim these are just rumors and there's no wedding soon. However, the truth should be out by tomorrow. Both actors are currently busy with film shoots.