Budget 2026 Gives Strong Push To Logistics, Manufacturing And Viksit Bharat: Industry Leaders

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Industry experts on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026, calling it progressive, balanced and aligned with India's long-term growth goals.

Speaking to IANS, Vipin Vohra, Chairman of Continental Carriers Private Limited, said the budget is very positive for the logistics sector.

“The government has laid strong emphasis on logistics as exports from India continue to rise,” he noted.

Vohra highlighted that one of the most important announcements for the sector is the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for container manufacturing, which he believes will strengthen India's logistics ecosystem and support export growth.

"As far as logistic sector is concerned, you know, this is a very progressive budget and a lot of things have been said about the logistics,” Vohra added.

“The most important first thing which they have given is Rs 10,000 crores they have allocated on container manufacturing," he mentioned.

Sharing his views, Abani Kant Jha, Group Chief Financial Officer of Saatvik, said that while the budget did not fully meet the expectations of his sector, it still offered some relief.

He pointed out that the government has extended the basic customs duty exemption on inputs used to manufacture glass and lithium batteries.

However, Jha added that the industry had hoped for inclusion under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which was not announced in this budget.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Assocham, Saurabh Sanyal, described the Union Budget 2026 as a very balanced budget.

He said the proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provide a clear thrust towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, while maintaining overall economic stability.

"The budget which has been presented today by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a very, very balanced budget and it gives a thrust to Viksit Bharat," Sanyal stated.