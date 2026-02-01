403
US Federal Government Enters Second Shutdown
(MENAFN) The US federal government has entered a partial shutdown for the second time since last October, as lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding and immigration policy.
Beginning early Saturday, a number of major departments — including War, Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, State, Transportation, and Treasury — lost federal funding. The shutdown also affects the Executive Office of the President and the Supreme Court, though many other federal agencies continue to operate because they have approved budgets.
The impasse stems from disagreements over a $1.2 trillion funding package, which stalled after recent deadly incidents involving federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those events, including the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during an immigration operation, intensified calls for reform and led Democratic lawmakers to demand major changes to the Department of Homeland Security portion of the budget. They urged removing that funding unless it included significant reforms to how immigration enforcement is carried out, such as establishing a code of conduct for agents and requiring federal officers to show identification.
Senator Patty Murray said that ICE and Customs and Border Protection are “out of control, and that we cannot just wait for the same president who caused this mess to address it.” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats were seeking “dramatic changes at the Department of Homeland Security.”
The Senate had approved a funding package excluding the contested DHS section on Friday evening, but it still needs approval from the House of Representatives to become law. Because the House won’t reconvene until Monday evening, the shutdown will remain in place until then.
