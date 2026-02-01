403
Trump States He will not Share Plans for Dealing with Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will not disclose his strategy for dealing with Iran, not even to America’s closest regional allies. While the US has increased military pressure on Tehran, diplomatic channels appear to remain open.
Trump recently deployed a “massive” armada, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, to pressure Iran into agreeing to a new nuclear deal. Asked whether he had briefed Persian Gulf allies on possible action, he said revealing details could undermine peace efforts. “We can’t tell them the plan. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan – it could be worse,” he remarked.
Tehran has indicated that negotiations could still take place. Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said discussions were progressing quietly behind the scenes. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not seek war and that conflict would serve neither Iran, the US, nor the region.
Trump has maintained that he prefers a diplomatic solution but warned any future US strike would be “far worse” than previous attacks. Administration officials are reportedly considering options including strikes on Iranian security forces, nuclear sites, or officials, alongside efforts to spark anti-government protests.
