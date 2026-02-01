403
Pentagon Wants to Use AI Without Restrictions
(MENAFN) The US Department of War is in a dispute with AI developer Anthropic over restrictions on the use of its technology, including for autonomous weapons targeting and domestic surveillance. The disagreement has delayed a contract potentially worth $200 million, as the military resists limits Anthropic wants to impose.
Anthropic has warned its AI could be misused for lethal operations without human oversight or to monitor Americans. Pentagon officials counter that commercial AI should be deployable for military use as long as it follows US law.
This clash occurs amid the Trump administration’s push to integrate AI across the armed forces, aiming to make the military an “AI-first” fighting force. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that models that restrict battlefield use will not be adopted. Anthropic says it continues to work with the Department of War on national security applications.
