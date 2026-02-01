Ramadan 2026 Likely To Begin On February 19 In The UAE, Astronomers Say

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 12:28 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For countries that rely on confirmed crescent sightings, Wednesday is expected to mark the 30th and final day of Shaban, meaning the month will complete 30 days

Most countries will observe the crescent of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17. However, based on internationally recognised sighting criteria and astronomical calculations, the moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH will not be visible on February 17 from any part of the Arab or Islamic world.

"Sighting the crescent on Tuesday (Feb 17) is either impossible or highly improbable from all regions of the Arab and Islamic world, whether with the naked eye, a telescope, or even using high-powered astronomical imaging technology,” said Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre (IAC).

Recommended For You

For countries that rely on confirmed crescent sightings, Wednesday is expected to mark the 30th and final day of Shaban, meaning the month will complete 30 days and Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, in the UAE and most of these countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Moon sets before or with the sun

Engineer Odeh explained that on Tuesday evening, the moon will set before the sun in the eastern Islamic world, at the same time as the sun in central regions, and only a few minutes after sunset in western areas. This short interval is not enough for the moon to transition from conjunction to a visible crescent.

Astronomical calculations show that in the UAE, the lower edge of the moon will set one minute before sunset. In Riyadh, the moon sets 42 seconds before sunset. While in Tabuk, the region in Saudi Arabia where the moon will be at its longest in the month, the moon will set exactly at sunset, with a surface age of just 1 hour and 49 minutes and an angular separation from the sun of only one degree.

In Cairo, the moon will set two minutes after sunset, and in Algeria six minutes after sunset. Despite this slight delay, astronomers confirm that no crescent will be visible in any of these locations.

Solar eclipse confirms no sighting

Further confirming the impossibility of sighting, an annular solar eclipse will occur on Tuesday afternoon, visible from parts of southern Africa and Antarctica. This eclipse will coincide with sunset across large parts of Asia and the Middle East, indicating a visible conjunction - clear proof that the moon cannot appear as a crescent at that time or for several hours afterwards.

Warning against false sightings

Based on the aforementioned scientific and sensory evidence observed with the naked eye on Tuesday, Engineer Odeh warned that it is essential to be wary of any false reports that may surface that day.

Such reports, if they do occur, definitively confirm the error some individuals may make in mistakenly believing they have sighted a crescent moon that is not present in the sky, he said.

According to the post by Astronomy Centre, many jurists and astronomers believe there is no need to search for the crescent moon after sunset on Tuesday in regions where the moon sets before or at the same time as the sun, because the moon is not visible in the sky at that time.

Therefore, sighting the crescent is impossible from these regions, and this is known in advance through definitive scientific calculations.

Some Islamic countries will be looking for the crescent moon of Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, as it is the twenty-ninth day of Shaban in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Morocco, Mauritania, and some non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa. In these countries, the first day of Ramadan will be Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20, depending on the crescent moon sighting and the weather conditions on that day.

Visibility of the crescent moon of Ramadan

The maps below show the visibility of the crescent moon of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18th, across the world:



Seeing the crescent moon is impossible from the areas shown in red because the moon sets before the sun and/or because the surface conjunction occurs after sunset.

The crescent moon cannot be seen, neither with a telescope nor with the naked eye, from uncoloured areas.

The crescent moon can only be seen using a telescope from the areas shown in blue.

The crescent moon can be seen with a telescope from the areas shown in pink, and it can be seen with the naked eye under perfectly clear conditions and with an experienced observer. The crescent moon can be seen with the naked eye from the areas shown in green.

When will Ramadan begin?

For the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and most Arab countries, Wednesday, February 18, is expected to complete 30 days of Shaban, making Thursday, February 19, the first day of Ramadan.

However, some countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, Mauritania, and parts of Africa, will conduct their crescent observations on Wednesday evening, February 18. Depending on weather and local criteria, Ramadan in these countries may begin on Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20.



Shaban crescent not spotted in Saudi; when will Ramadan 2026 start?

'No more orders': UAE tailors overstretched weeks before Eid Al Fitr Going shopping for Ramadan? UAE retailers offer up to 70% discounts

ALSO READ