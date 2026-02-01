Brash Steals Spotlight Again In Thrilling Finish To H H The Father Amir's Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Britain's Scott Brash claimed his third straight CSI5* Grand Prix triumph as the inaugural H H The Father Amir's Prix came to a thrilling close at the packed Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab yesterday.

Brash, riding 17-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson, clocked a fast 52.97 seconds in the decisive round of the CSI5* 1.60m Grand Prix Two Rounds to win the marquee event on the last day of the fourth and final Tour of the competition. He pocketed €195,000.

Scott Brash celebrates his victory astride Hello Jefferson.

France's Megane Moissonnier, aboard Crooner Tame, posted 54.90 seconds to claim second place - her best finish in a five-star grand prix - taking home €130,000.

She was followed by Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner on mare Mila with a time of 55.51 seconds, earning €97,500.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Fund for Development H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the event.

Brash, who also won two three-star grand prix events during the month-long H H The Father Amir's Prix, was elated with his performance.

“It's unbelievable. I want to thank my team. It's a result of years of hard work,” Brash told a press conference.

“Hello Jefferson is a fantastic horse; he is 17 years old now, but he feels like a young horse,” Brash said.

“He loves to jump, and Doha is one of his favourite arenas - there is so much space here.”

The four Tours of the inaugural Prix witnessed thrilling action, with the world's best combinations of riders and horses taking part. Over 400 riders from more than 40 countries, besides over 700 horses, competed across three arenas at Al Shaqab.

“We were very keen on putting together something that would be special. The competitions were amazing, and I thank the riders for their brilliant performances,” Assistant Deputy Director of Doha Equestrian Tour Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al Thani told reporters.

“Qatar has always been a centre of great sports events, and this event is an extension.”

Alsharbatly and Al Ansari shine

Earlier on the final day, Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly, aboard Quisandro, topped the CSI3* 1.50m Grand Prix Jump-Off after a lightning display in the jump-off. The pair cleared the decisive round in 34.73 seconds.

Abdullah Alsharbatly of Saudi Arabia guides Quisandro over a fence during the CSI3* 1.50m Grand Prix Jump-Off event.

Germany's Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann on Iron Dames High Level had to settle for second place after falling just a fraction of a second behind, finishing the course in 34.90 seconds. Another German rider, Philipp Weishaupt on Callao L, secured third place in 35.17 seconds.

Qatar's Ali Omar Al Ansari clinched the CSI1* 1.30m Grand Prix Jump-Off crown

Qatar's Ali Omar Al Ansari clinched the CSI1* 1.30m Grand Prix Jump-Off crown at the Longines Indoor Arena, clocking 35.71 seconds in the jump-off astride Nikita Eindeken Z. Egypt's Fares Mohamed Fared posted 37.51 seconds on Orestes van het Tolhuis to take second place, while another home rider Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber finished third after a time of 41.64 seconds on Christa 27.

Meanwhile, Britain's Harry Charles partnered with Bandit to win the CSI5* 1.50m Special Two-Phase, posting a time of 32.02 seconds in the second phase. Portugal's Duarte Seabra, aboard Fernhill Leonardo, clocked 32.50 seconds to end as runner-up, while Germany's Philipp Weishaupt on Karaldo finished third in 32.81 seconds.

The CSI3* 1.40m Faults & Time was won by Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano, aboard Chabrello PS, with a time of 54.45 seconds. USA's Kristen Vanderveen on Bull Run's Lioness was second in 54.54 seconds, while Brazil's Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, aboard Merciminka, placed third in 55.40 seconds.

At the 2nd Outdoor Arena, South Africa's Oliver Lazarus won the CSI3* 1.30m Immediate Jump-Off, clocking 31.73 seconds with Butterfly Ennemmel. Egypt's Abdallah Haitham partnered with Consagros to claim second place in 31.82 seconds, followed by Qatar's Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi on Mukaynis (33.94 seconds) in third place.

Qatari riders dominated the National Competition 1.00m Special Two-Phase, with Alqaqaa Tamim H Al Thani (Bon Suela), Hayfa Hamad Al Thani (Take Me Home Z) and Aseel Ali Ibrahim (Cephyr De La Fontaine) taking the first three positions respectively.

Estonia's Meriel Isok topped the CSI1* 1.20m Immediate Jump-Off on Hbr Zorro d'Acs with USA's Liza Tittle (Jerez-S) taking second place. Qatar's Nasser Al Ghazali (Nikita) finished third.

In CSICh-B CSICh 1.10m Jump Off - Group VII series qualifier, Halah Alrasheed (KSA), Ali Khalid Al Obaidli (QAT) and Mohammed Mansoor Al Sulaitin (QAT) secured top three positions respectively.