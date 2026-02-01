HSBC Charity Run Brings Community Together Before Msheireb Move

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HSBC Qatar successfully hosted the HSBC Charity Run at Al Bidda Park, bringing together colleagues, clients, and members of the community for a 5km and 10km run in support of the Qatar Cancer Society.

The event was fully sold out with 100% of ticket proceeds donated to the Qatar Cancer Society to support cancer awareness initiatives and life-saving research.

The Charity Run marked a meaningful milestone as HSBC prepares for the upcoming move of its Head Office to Msheireb Downtown, reinforcing the bank's continued commitment to wellbeing, sustainability, and positive community impact.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar, said:“As we prepare to relocate our Head Office to Msherieb Downtown, this event reflects our belief that leadership extends beyond business. The strong turnout and full sell-out demonstrate the power of coming together around a shared purpose, while supporting vital work that makes a real difference in our community.”

Laura Dunn, Chief Operating Officer at HSBC Qatar, added:“Banking is about people and everyday connections. Seeing our customers, colleagues, and community take part in this run highlights how meaningful engagement can create lasting impact beyond banking.”

The HSBC Charity Run reflects the bank's long-standing commitment to support Qatar's economic and social development, working alongside businesses, institutions and communities to create a sustainable, long term impact.