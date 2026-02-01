Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives King Of Jordan HM King Abdullah II


2026-02-01 04:15:08
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein. The two leaders are scheduled to hold an official session of talks to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. Additionally, they will review the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

