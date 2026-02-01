Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives King Of Jordan HM King Abdullah II

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, February 1, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein. The two leaders are scheduled to hold an official session of talks to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. Additionally, they will review the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

