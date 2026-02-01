IEA Names Key Appointments Across Ministers, Provinces, Govt Offices

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced a number of new appointments across several ministries, government departments and provinces.

IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on his X handle that the appointments were made in compliance with orders from the IEA leadership.

He said former Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Sheikh Rahman Mansour has been appointed governor of Parwan province, while former Nimroz governor Mawlawi Tor Jan Ahmadi named governor of Daikundi province.

Mujahid added that former Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Housing Haji Arsala Kharoti has been appointed Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

The former Deputy Director of the Administrative Affairs Office has been named Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Housing, while former member of the Supreme Court's Darul Ifta Mufti Mohammad Taher Ahmad has been appointed Director General for the Preservation of Jihadi Relics.

He said Mawlawi Nazir Ahmad Naser, a former member of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the IEA, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Administrative Affairs Office, while Mawlawi Abdul Bari Atif, former deputy director at the same office, has been named Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Office.

According to Mujahid, former Deputy Commander of the Support Brigade at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Mawlawi Aminullah Tayeb has been appointed police chief of Paktika province, while former Laghman police chief Mawlawi Najibullah Badakhshi has been named Deputy Governor of Nimroz.

Former Daikundi governor Mullah Najibullah Rafi has been appointed General Commander of the Supreme Court units.

He added that former Paktika police chief Mawlawi Mohammadullah Bara has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Support Brigade at the MoD, while Qari Abdul Sattar Saeed, former Deputy Director of the Prime Minister's Office, has become head of the Jihadi Relics Collection and Organisation Department.

Mujahid said Qari Ahmadullah Saeed, former adviser at the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC), has been appointed head of the Jihadi Relics and Documents Registration Department, while former head of the Kandahar Statistics and Information Department Mawlawi Syed Noor Ahmad Saeed has been named head of the Jihadi Publications and Library Department.

He also said former Commander of Security Units at the Supreme Court Mawlawi Mohammad Ayaz Saeed has been appointed Commander of the Kandahar Zonal Police Training Centre.

Former Parwan governor Mufti Mohammad Idris Anwari has been appointed head of Cultural and Social Affairs at the Administrative Affairs Office, while former head of the Nangarhar Jihadi Madrasa Mawlawi Riazullah Haqqani has been appointed head of the Kandahar Statistics and Information Department.

He added that former Commander of the Kandahar Zonal Police Training Centre Mawlawi Matiullah Farooqi has been appointed Civilian Deputy Commander of Security Units at the Supreme Court, while former Commissioner of Badakhshan's Ishkashim port Mawlawi Abdul Razzaq Shakir has been named Chancellor of Faryab University.

