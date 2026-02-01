Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Refugee Town Inaugurated In Zabul For Refugees

2026-02-01 04:02:03
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) on Sunday announced the inauguration of the second refugee town in southern Zabul province, providing 5,000 residential plots for returning refugees.

On its X platform, the MoRR stated that the“Shaikh Mati Baba” refugee town has officially been put into operation in the province.

According to Qudratullah Badri, Head of the Governor's Office,“The town covers an area of approximately 2,165 acres, with 5,000 residential plots allocated for returnees.”

He added that the town includes health centres, mosques, primary and secondary schools, a madrasa (Darul-Uloom), parks, sports fields, commercial centres, and other essential facilities. Under the regulations, each returnee will receive a land plot of five biswah in size.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Abdul Ali Jahadiyar, Head of Refugee Affairs, said efforts are being made to address refugee issues in a timely manner. He described the town as an important initiative for improving living conditions and ensuring social stability in the province.

The heads of the Agriculture and Urban Development departments also highlighted the significance of the town in separate speeches, assuring that all necessary facilities for residents have been provided.

Pajhwok Afghan News

