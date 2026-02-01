403
Starmer Says Prince Andrew Must Be Ready to Testify on Epstein Links
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Saturday that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Prince Andrew, should be ready to testify before the US Congress regarding his past connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
Starmer told reporters while returning from Japan that anyone possessing relevant information should be prepared to provide it “in whatever form they are asked to do that," a news agency reported.
“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” he added. “Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority.”
When asked whether Andrew should apologize, Starmer said the decision is “for Andrew” to make and noted he had used similar language in November.
Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Recently unsealed US Justice Department documents have renewed scrutiny, including photographs reportedly showing Andrew in close physical proximity to an unidentified woman.
Additional reports suggest Epstein maintained contact with Andrew after his 2008 conviction, including possible private meetings in London in 2010, though it is unclear if any took place.
In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and stepped back from public duties amid the controversy surrounding his association with Epstein. Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution, though critics have described the conviction as a “sweetheart deal.”
