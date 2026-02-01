Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Firing Outside Director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence, Probe Underway


2026-02-01 03:09:32
Police and forensic teams rushed to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence after reports of four rounds being fired outside the premises. The incident triggered a security alert in the area. No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities have launched an investigation as details continue to emerge.

AsiaNet News

