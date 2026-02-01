Firing Outside Director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence, Probe Underway

Police and forensic teams rushed to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence after reports of four rounds being fired outside the premises. The incident triggered a security alert in the area. No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities have launched an investigation as details continue to emerge.

