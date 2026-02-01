Novak Djokovic Or Carlos Alcaraz? Ishan Kishan And Arshdeep Singh Pick AO 2026 Winner (WATCH)

Team India's Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh picked the winner of the Australian Open 2026 between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, which is scheduled to take place on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will vie for the much-anticipated battle for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, aiming to claim the Australian Open 2026 title and add another historic milestone to their illustrious careers. The Serbian tennis star, who already has 24 Grand Slam titles under his belt, made it to his 11th Australian Open after a hard-fought five-set battle against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, had a gruelling route to the final, outlasting Alexander Zverev in a historic 5 hours and 27 minutes marathon semifinal, the longest in the Australian Open history. The World No.1 and Spaniard battled cramps and physical fatigue to pull off a thrilling victory and qualify for his maiden Australian Open final.

Djokovic or Alcaraz?

Following India's victory in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh shared their picks for the Australian Open 2026 final. Ishan backed Carlos Alcaraz to clinch his maiden Australian Open title, stating that the Spaniard plays in a way similar to cricketers.

“I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel the way he plays is very similar to how we play. He's a bit quick and tries to hit whenever there's a gap. He doesn't show much patience, and that's how he is." Ishan said in a video posted by X.

In contrast to Ishan's pick, Arshdeep Singh backed 'iceman' Novak Djokovic to take home the Melbourne Slam title, citing the Serbian's experience, composure, and record-extending 25th Grand Slam chase as key factors in the showdown against Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the 10th time in their careers, with the head-to-head rivalry tightly contested, adding extra intrigue to the Australian Open 2026 as both stars aim to cement their legacy on the Rod Laver Arena stage.

History on the Line at Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are chasing history in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park. The Serbian is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam triumph.

Djokovic has been chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title for the last couple of seasons. After winning the 24th Major triumph at the 2023 US Open, the former World No.1 is now eyeing another historic milestone in Melbourne, where he has dominated the Australian Open, aiming to extend his legacy as arguably the greatest player in tennis history.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is not only chasing his first Australian Open title but also a career Grand Slam. The major title at Melbourne Park remains the only missing piece in his Grand Slam collection, and the victory in the final would make him the youngest player to achieve a Career Grand Slam, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record, which Nadal achieved at 24.

The Australian Open 2026 final is expected to be a thrilling clash between a seasoned star and a generational talent, with Djokovic aiming to cement his legacy further and Alcaraz chasing history as the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam.