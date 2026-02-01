Praful Patel Dismisses Reports Of His Appointment As NCP President

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel on Sunday dismissed reports suggesting that he had been appointed as the National President of the party, calling them baseless and untrue. In a post on X, Patel refuted the speculation and clarified that no such decision had been taken. "I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth," the post read.

He said the NCP is a democratic organisation and any decision of such significance would be taken only after due consultation with the party's senior leadership, MLAs and office-bearers. "The Nationalist Congress Party is a democratic institution. A decision of this magnitude will only be made by consulting our senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with our dedicated party office-bearers, and respecting the sentiments and collective will of all our party members. Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters," Patel said in the post.

NCP Leadership in Flux Following Ajit Pawar's Demise

This comes amid ongoing speculation about a merger between NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Earlier on Saturday, NCP Rajya Sabha MP and Ajit Pawar's widow, Sunetra Pawar, took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, making her the first ever woman to hold the post in the history of Maharashtra politics. The NCP MP was chosen as the party Legislative Party Leader and is set to take the Deputy Chief Minister's post. The position became vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati.

Sharad Pawar Refutes Merger Speculation

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, refuted speculation about a merger of two NCP factions following Ajit Pawar's demise. When asked if he would consider being part of NDA if both factions of NCP merge, Sharad Pawar told reporters, "This is all going on your side (media), there is nothing like that here." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)