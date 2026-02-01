President Murmu Extends Greetings On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, ICG Day

President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, embracing his teachings grounded in service and devotion, and contributing to the building of a developed nation. Murmu said that Guru Ravidas had continuously strived to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion.

Sharing an X post, Murmu wrote, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His message, rooted in equality and harmony, remains an eternal source of inspiration for society. By walking the path of sacrifice and austerity, he continuously strived to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion. On this occasion, let us embrace his teachings grounded in service and devotion, and contribute to the building of a developed nation." मैं सभी देशवासियों को गुरु रविदास जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। समानता और समरसता पर आधारित उनका संदेश समाज के लिए प्रेरणा का शाश्वत स्रोत है। त्याग और तपस्या के मार्ग पर चलकर वे जाति और धर्म के भेदभाव को दूर करने के लिए निरंतर प्रयासरत रहे। आइए इस अवसर पर, सेवा और भक्ति... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 1, 2026

President Greets Indian Coast Guard on 50th Raising Day

Murmu also extended warm greetings to the Indian Coast Guard as the maritime force marks its 50th Raising Day.

The Indian Coast Guard thanked the President for her wishes on the occasion and acknowledged the organisation's dedicated services to the nation over the past five decades. In a post on X, the official handle of the Indian Coast Guard reposted President Murmu's message and said, "Hon'ble President of #India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to @IndiaCoastGuard on the occasion of its 50th raising day. #IndianCoastGuardDay2026 #WeProtect.

Murmu Lauds ICG's Role and Professionalism

In her message, President Murmu said she was happy to know that the Indian Coast Guard was celebrating its 50th Raising day and lauded its role in safeguarding India's maritime interests. She highlighted the force's contribution to protecting the vast Indian coastline and ensuring maritime safety, calling its efforts a cornerstone of national security.

The President also praised the dedication, courage, and professionalism of Indian Coast Guard personnel, describing them as a source of national pride. She commended the organisation for its unwavering commitment not only to security operations but also to humanitarian services, including search-and-rescue missions and disaster response.

Extending her warm greetings and felicitations to all ranks of the Indian Coast Guard and their families, President Murmu wished the force continued success in its future endeavours.

The 50th Raising Day marks a milestone, reflecting the Indian Coast Guard's growing role in securing India's maritime domain and serving the nation with distinction.

(ANI)

