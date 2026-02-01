Afghan Boxer Qais Khademi Defeats Mexican Opponent In Professional Fight

The competitive bout went the full distance with both fighters trading blows in a close contest that remained undecided until the final bell rang.

Judges awarded Khademi the victory by points decision after reviewing scorecards, bringing his professional win total to 14 in his boxing career.

Khademi's official professional record now stands at 19 fights with 14 victories, 2 draws, and 3 losses in his boxing career to date.

The UK-based Afghan boxer has competed in numerous professional bouts internationally, raising Afghanistan's profile in global boxing through consistent performances and dedication to the sport.

Khademi's latest victory demonstrates his high-level training and ring preparation, drawing increased attention from sports fans and boxing analysts following his competitive performance against the Mexican fighter.

Afghan athletes abroad have faced unique challenges maintaining sports careers while representing their heritage, particularly after the Taliban's return to power in August 2021 effectively ended professional sports opportunities for Afghans at home.

Boxers like Khademi carry the burden of representing Afghanistan on international stages while unable to train or compete in their homeland, making each victory symbolically significant beyond personal achievement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram