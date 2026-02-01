Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Premier League: Matchday 18 Concludes Today With Two Key Fixtures

Azerbaijan Premier League: Matchday 18 Concludes Today With Two Key Fixtures


2026-02-01 03:06:10

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Matchday 18 of the Azerbaijan Premier League will conclude today with two decisive encounters.

As reported by Azernews, Neftchi will face Araz-Nakhchivan in the first match of the day, kicking off at 16:00.

The defending champions, Qarabağ, will then take on Turan Tovuz, with the match scheduled to begin at 18:30.

Meanwhile, Sabah currently tops the league table with 43 points. Qarabağ, which has played one match fewer, follows with 36 points.

MENAFN01022026000195011045ID1110678509



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search