A Powerful Step Towards Developed India: CM Devendra Fadnavis On Union Budget

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was a powerful step towards a developed India.

In his first reaction after the Union Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, the chief minister said,“By planned urbanisation, promoting industry and entrepreneurship, and taking firm measures for investment and job creation, this budget has laid a strong foundation. An investment of Rs 12 lakh crore in infrastructure, substantial provisions for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and irrigation have been made.”

He further stated,“Following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the plan to create separate malls and industrial opportunities exclusively for women is extremely important. A scheme for hostels for girls pursuing higher education in every district has been announced. The decision to establish emergency medical facilities in district hospitals will prove invaluable for the health sector.”

CM Fadnavis said,“The Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Hyderabad high-speed corridors will lead to a significant increase in GDP. Each growth hub will receive Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, and the benefit of this will go to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region, and Nagpur Metropolitan Growth Hub.”

Earlier, presenting the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined three central 'kartavyas', or duties, to steer India's economy through global uncertainty while sustaining growth and fulfilling people's aspirations. "Our government's 'sankalp' is to focus on the poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister, in her record ninth Budget, said the government's economic roadmap would be anchored in accelerating growth, ensuring inclusive development and maintaining the momentum of structural reforms.

“This involves: Accelerating and sustaining economic growth by enhancing productivity and global competitiveness. Fulfilling the aspirations of the people, positioning growth as the foundation of India's long-term prosperity and Advancing Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas by ensuring all farmers, communities and religions have equitable access to resources and opportunities, and wider participation in development,” she said.